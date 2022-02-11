Odisha govt chief whip 'threatens' voters to stop benefits of schemes, show-caused

The State Election Commission of Odisha on Friday issued a show-cause notice to senior BJD leader and government chief whip in the state Assembly Pramila Mallik for allegedly threatening to stop providing benefits of various schemes to people if they do not vote for the ruling party in the upcoming panchayat polls.

Mallik made the alleged statement while campaigning for BJD candidates in her constituency, Binjharpur, in Jajpur district on Thursday.

“Based on the report in the media, a show cause notice has been served on Binjharpur MLA Pramila Mallik for violation of model code of conduct, which is in force for the three-tier Panchayat elections,” Jajpur district collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore said.

According to media reports, she threatened voters to stop their monthly old age person, rice for Rs 1 per kg and pucca houses being provided under government schemes if they do not vote for BJD candidates, thereby violating the model code of conduct.

Earlier in the day, the State Election Commission asked the Jajpur district collector to submit a report on the matter.

Mallik said, ''I did not violate the model code of conduct by seeking votes for my party.'' Elections to three-tier panchayats will take place on February 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24. Counting of votes will be held on February 26, 27 and 28.

