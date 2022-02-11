Nadda to hold 4 rallies in Punjab on Saturday

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda will hold four election rallies in Punjab on Saturday. Nadda will address a rally at Balachaur at 11:15 am on Saturday. Following this, he will hold rallies in Ropar at 12:45 pm, in Rajpura at 03:15 pm and in Ghanor at 04:45 pm.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also hold election campaigns in Punjab on Saturday. Khattar will hold public rallies at Gill, Jagraon and Kapurthala. Union Minister General VK Singh will also address three public meetings in Punjab on Saturday. His public meetings will be in Amritsar North, Amritsar East and Baba Bakla.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in the presence of party's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and leader Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

