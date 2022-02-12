Left Menu

Trudeau in call with Biden promises 'quick action in enforcing law' - White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 00:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed in a call on Friday that the anti-vaccine mandate protests in Canada were obstructing travel and commerce between the two countries and having "significant direct impacts," the White House said.

Trudeau "promised quick action in enforcing the law" in the two leaders' discussion about the blockade of key bridges and crossings between the United States and Canada, the White House said in a statement.

Biden expressed concern that U.S. companies are experiencing slowdowns in production and plant closures as a result, it added. (Reporting By Paul Grant and Kanishka Singh)

