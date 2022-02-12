Left Menu

Germany should support Ukraine with weapons and aid -ambassador to Berlin

Scholz will travel to Kyiv on Feb. 14, where he is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the Ukrainian-Russian conflict before heading to Moscow on Feb. 15 to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We want the Germans to recognise the seriousness of this situation and that we will be helped - hopefully with defensive weapons, but also by economic support," Andriy Melnyk, Kyiv's ambassador to Germany told Welt TV.

Ukraine expects German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to express support by pledging defensive weapons and economic aid when he visits Russia's pro-Western neighbour next week, Ukraine's ambassador to Berlin said on Friday.

Scholz has ruled out supplying Kyiv with arms after Ukraine's embassy in Germany sent a list with specific requests to the foreign and defence ministries in Berlin.

Melnyk said any weapons from Germany should not necessarily be used but could have leverage in talks with Putin. "We are not suicidal, but we have to know that if this terrible scenario had to happen, the price for Mr. Putin and his soldiers would be so high so this war might still be averted," Melnyk added.

Melnyk said Kiev expects Germany to set the right political course for Ukraine to have a chance of joining the EU immediately, adding that Ukraine's possible NATO membership should remain on the table. "We hope that the new ... (German) government, that Mr. Scholz, will actually recognise the seriousness of this situation and act accordingly," he said.

