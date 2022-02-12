UK's Met Police send questionnaire to PM Johnson -No. 10 spokesperson

Left Menu

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police and will respond as required, his spokesperson said on Friday. The Metropolitan Police are contacting more than 50 people believed to have attended lockdown parties at Johnson's Downing Street office and residence to explain their involvement.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police and will respond as required, his spokesperson said on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police are contacting more than 50 people believed to have attended lockdown parties at Johnson's Downing Street office and residence to explain their involvement. Johnson's spokesperson said in a statement, "We can confirm the Prime Minister has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police. He will respond as required."

Police are investigating 12 gatherings held at No. 10 Downing Street after an internal inquiry found Johnson's staff had enjoyed alcohol-fuelled parties, with the British leader attending a few of the events himself. At the time many people could not attend funerals or say farewell to loved ones dying in hospital due to strict COVID-19 lockdown rules, and the revelations have sparked widespread anger. Some lawmakers in the prime minister's own party have joined the opposition in calling for him to quit.

Johnson has apologised and promised to change the culture at the top of government after the inquiry found a "serious lack of leadership". After five aides quit, he has appointed new staff to senior roles.

