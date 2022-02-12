Left Menu

BJP's double engine govt has worked at double speed in UP, says Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state suffered massive negligence in terms of infrastructural development under the Samajwadi party government whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party's double engine government in Uttar Pradesh has worked for development at double the speed.

ANI | Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-02-2022 08:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 08:57 IST
BJP's double engine govt has worked at double speed in UP, says Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state suffered massive negligence in terms of infrastructural development under the Samajwadi party government whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party's double engine government in Uttar Pradesh has worked for development at double the speed. Launching an attack on previous governments at a public rally in Budaun on Friday, the chief minister said "Our 'double engine' government works at double the speed as compared to other governments."

IN a veiled attack at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)) supremo Mayawati, Adityanath asked where were these people during the COVID-19? only BJP has worked for the people of the state. "During Covid19, where was the brother-sister duo? Was 'Behenji' present amongst you all? Only BJP worked for people of the State," he said during an election rally in Budaun.

Earlier on Friday, during a public rally in Shahjahanpur, the chief minister said that Samajwadi Party (SP), BSP, and Congress only live for their families and encouraged dynasties. "SP, BSP, Congress, live for their families; they encouraged dynasties. If we talk about nationalism, they talk about casteism, we talk about development, they talk about religion and graveyards. I talk about 'ganna' (sugarcane), they talk about Jinnah," he said.

The seven phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10.The second phase of polling for the state assembly is scheduled for February 14.Altogether 55 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022