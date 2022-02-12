Left Menu

Uttarakhand polls: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Kapkot, Salt, Ramnagar today

Defence Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh on Saturday will address public meetings in Kapkot, Salt and Ramnagar Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 10:17 IST
Uttarakhand polls: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Kapkot, Salt, Ramnagar today
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh on Saturday will address public meetings in Kapkot, Salt and Ramnagar Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand. "I shall be campaigning in Uttarakhand today. Shall address three public meetings at Kapkot, Salt and Ramnagar. Look forward to it," Singh tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, while addressing an election rally in Narendranagar, the Defence Minister said took a jibe at Congress and said that the grand old party fears factionalism which is the reason behind the party's decision not to announce its chief ministerial candidate. "We do not do politics by lying to the public. We have done what we have said whether it is article 370 or Ram Temple. We not only work for development but also to keep our cultural heritage alive. There is no allegation of corruption against us."

Attacking Congress further, he said, "I want to tell Rahulji that you should do politics but politics should not be done in the name of the security of the country. The whole country should be seen standing united." The Uttarakhand Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022