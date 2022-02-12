Left Menu

Double engine government provided free ration, vaccines to people: Uttarkhand CM

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that double engine government provided free ration, vaccines to people.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (pHOTO/ani) . Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that double engine government provided free ration, vaccines to people. "Double engine government provided free ration, vaccines to people. Our government launched several other schemes for people of different sectors and gave direct benefits to people," he said during a poll campaign in Bazpur, Udhampur Singh Nagar.

"People have made their mind to make Bharatiya Janata Party win with full majority. Under our manifesto, we have promised to give 50,000 government jobs to the youth, three LPG cylinders to the poor every year in BJP is voted to power in the hill state," he added. "BJP's manifesto also promises that pregnant women living in hilly areas who can't work and earn their livelihood will be given Rs 40,000 and senior citizens' pensions will be increased to Rs 3,600," he stated.

"We have decided that both Centre and state will provide Rs 6,000 each towards Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme that will extend a benefit of Rs 12,000 fund transfer to every farmer's bank account," he further stated. Dhami will contest the upcoming assembly elections from Khatima.

Uttarakhand will vote on February 14 for the 70-member assembly, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party currently has 57 MLAs at present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

