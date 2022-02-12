Left Menu

CM Dhami promises Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand if BJP retains power

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retains power after the Assembly elections, it will implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

ANI | Khatima (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-02-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 11:39 IST
CM Dhami promises Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand if BJP retains power
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retains power after the Assembly elections, it will implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. Dhami said in a press conference in Khatima, where he was campaigning, that soon after the swearing-in ceremony, the BJP government will form a panel that will prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code for the state.

"Soon after its swearing-in, new BJP govt will form a committee including stakeholders, jurists, social workers, knowledgeable persons who will prepare a draft of Uniform Civil Code in the state," said Dhami. "This UCC will provide for the same laws regarding marriages, divorce, land-property, and inheritance for all people, irrespective of their faith," he added.

"Implementing Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand at the earliest will boost equal rights for everyone in the state. It will enhance social harmony, boost gender justice, strengthen women empowerment and help protect the extraordinary cultural-spiritual identity and environment of the state," he further said. "The announcement I am going to make is a resolution of my party and will be fulfilled as soon as the new BJP government is formed. To keep the culture and heritage of 'Devbhoomi' intact is our prime duty, we are committed to this," he stated.

The polling for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022