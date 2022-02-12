Punjab polls: AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Singh Mann holds roadshow in Dhuri

Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday conducted a roadshow in Dhuri city in Sangrur of Punjab on Saturday ahead of the Assembly elections on February 20. Mann is contesting from the Dhuri assembly constituency.

Kejriwal is also scheduled to be on a Punjab tour from February 12 to 18. He would be campaigning for AAP candidates in various parts of the state including Amritsar, Jalandhar and Mohali from Sunday till February 18.

Earlier on Friday, the wife and daughter of AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Punjab for campaigning in the state assembly elections. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

