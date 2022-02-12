Left Menu

Goa polls: Chidambaram holds door-to-door campaign in Panaji

Ahead of Goa Assembly Elections, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram leader on Saturday held a door-to-door campaign in Panaji.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 12-02-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 13:42 IST
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Along with Chidambaram, Senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao and Congress legislators Ivan D'Souza were also present with him.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

