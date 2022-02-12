Left Menu

Dhankhar prorogues Bengal Assembly

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-02-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 13:55 IST
Dhankhar prorogues Bengal Assembly
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday prorogued the Assembly from Saturday.

Prorogation is discontinuing a session of Parliament or a legislative assembly without dissolving it.

Dhankhar, who is tussling with the Mamata Banerjee-government since he assumed the chair of the governor, in a tweet said that he has prorogued the Assembly from February 12.

''In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 12 February, 2022,'' he tweeted.

