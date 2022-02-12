Punjab polls: JP Nadda slams Congress over 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Left Menu

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Saturday slammed Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots saying they "shamed humanity" and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked on ensuring justice to the victims.

ANI | Balachaur (Punjab) | Updated: 12-02-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 13:55 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Saturday slammed Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots saying they "shamed humanity" and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked on ensuring justice to the victims. Referring to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's remark 'when a big tree falls, the earth shakes' Nadda said, "These are the same people whose hands are stained in blood. Congress leaders put humanity to shame."

"These are the same Congress leader who brought a such a situation in an independent India where bothers were killing each other, " he said while addressing a public meeting in Punjab's Balachaur. Praising PM Modi over forming a Special Investigation Team to probe the riots, the BJP leader said, "For 30 years, the accused roamed freely in Delhi and Punjab, no one took any notice. An inquiry was set up no one came forward to wipe the tears of the victims."

"PM Modi set up the SIT and today those who were involved in Delhi riots are in jail," he added. Massive riots had erupted across the country after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards.

As per the official records, around 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, during the clashes. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

