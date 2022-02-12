Pune jumbo COVID-19 facility allegations: Note to be shared soon with MLAs, says Maha Dy CM

A meeting on the allegations over the operating contract of a jumbo COVID-19 treatment facility of the Pune civic body has been held and the state government will share its view on it soon, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.

The BJP, led by its former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya, has been alleging that a private firm had got the contract to operate the facility after submitting fake documents.

Speaking to the media after chairing a COVID-19 review meeting here, Pawar said, ''We have been trying to bring transparency in such processes. While coming up with the jumbo facility plan, we involved the collector, civic commissioners of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad as well as PMRDA and Zilla Parishad officials.'' ''Today, we have got a briefing about it (jumbo facility allegations and reply) and a note will be shared on it with MLAs,'' Pawar added.

Speaking on the COVID-19 situation in Pune, he said the district's case count was coming down, though the weekly positivity rate was 15 per cent against the state's 9 per cent.

He said there is a shortage of Covaxin doses due to which the inoculation drive in the 15-18 age segment had slowed down, and the state government would ask the Centre to replenish stocks quickly.

He said relaxation in pandemic curbs for the upcoming birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be taken after a meeting with the chief minister, who, however, will not be present for the celebratory programme due to health-related travel restrictions imposed on the latter.

