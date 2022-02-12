Left Menu

Without BJP govt in Uttarakhand, criminals chased out of UP will take shelter here: Adityanath

Dont let criminals being chased out of Uttar Pradesh take refuge in your state, he said.Accusing the Congress of trying to make dents in an impenetrable fortress of national security like Uttarakhand, he said the party must be stopped.Uttarakhand is moving in the right direction, and it should continue to tread that path, Adityanath said.Targeting the Congress for talking about establishing a Muslim university in Uttarakhand, he said the party has no leadership.Swami Vivekananda taught us to say with pride that we are Hindus.

PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 12-02-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 14:33 IST
Without BJP govt in Uttarakhand, criminals chased out of UP will take shelter here: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday appealed to people in Uttarakhand not to commit any mistake in these elections as a minor slip here may endanger national security.

''If a BJP government is not in Uttarakhand, all criminals chased out of Uttar Pradesh will take shelter here and create trouble,'' he said, addressing a rally in Tehri.

''Uttarakhand is not just my birthplace, it is also a border state. We are working with a zero-tolerance policy towards crime, and Uttar Pradesh has become safe as a result of that. All surveys indicate that we are all set to come back in Uttar Pradesh,'' Adityanath added.

''However, a minor mistake on your part in the coming polls may put you in trouble. Don't let criminals being chased out of Uttar Pradesh take refuge in your state,'' he said.

Accusing the Congress of trying to make dents in an ''impenetrable fortress of national security'' like Uttarakhand, he said the party must be stopped.

Uttarakhand is moving in the right direction, and it should continue to tread that path, Adityanath said.

Targeting the Congress for talking about establishing a Muslim university in Uttarakhand, he said the party has no leadership.

''Swami Vivekananda taught us to say with pride that we are Hindus. Now Rahul Gandhi, whose forebears called themselves accidental Hindus, is trying to redefine Hinduism,'' Adityanath claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India
4
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022