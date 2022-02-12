Left Menu

Punjab polls: Kartarpur corridor became possible because of PM Modi, says Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Saturday said Kartarpur corridor became possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he made sure that the devotes can visit Gurdwara in Punjab to offer prayers.

ANI | Balachaur (Punjab) | Updated: 12-02-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 14:36 IST
Punjab polls: Kartarpur corridor became possible because of PM Modi, says Nadda
BJP leader JP Nadda (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Saturday said Kartarpur corridor became possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he made sure that the devotes can visit Gurdwara in Punjab to offer prayers. "Kartarpur corridor was possible because of our PM. He spent Rs 120 cr on its construction to make sure that the devotes can visit the gurdwara to offer prayer," said Nadda in a public meeting in Punjab's Balachaur.

He further claimed that no one has worked for the development of Sikhs and farmers as much as PM Modi did. "Previous government taxed 'langar' in gurudwara. PM Modi did the work of making 'langar' tax-free in India," he added.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district, reopened on Wednesday. It was closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India
4
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022