Uttarakhand polls: India standing tall before world ever since PM Modi-led govt came to power, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India has been standing tall before the world ever since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government came to power at the Centre.

ANI | Kapkot (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-02-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 15:03 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India has been standing tall before the world ever since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government came to power at the Centre. While addressing a public rally in Kapkot, the union minister said, "Ever since the BJP government came to power, under Prime Minister's leadership, India has been standing tall before the world. Earlier, when India spoke on global platforms, the world did not listen carefully. Today, when India speaks on global platforms, the whole world pays attention."

He also hit out at the Congress for scrapping the special status accorded to Uttarakhand by later prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Singh said, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee accorded special status to Uttarakhand. But when Congress came to power in state and Centre, it stripped the state of the special status. When Prime Minister Modi came to power, he reinstated the status."

"Congress should be questioned why did they scrap the special status accorded to Uttarakhand by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. What was its crime? Still, people of the state showed large-heartedness and formed Congress government in the state from time to time," he further said. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

