Left Menu

Secularism constitutional commitment of BJP; 'pseudo secularists' misused it for votes: Naqvi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 16:28 IST
Secularism constitutional commitment of BJP; 'pseudo secularists' misused it for votes: Naqvi
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Secularism is a constitutional and moral commitment for the BJP but the ''pseudo secular syndicate'' has misused it as a ''vote catching tool'', Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday.

During the last 75 years of the country's independence, the ''political merchants of minority votes'' have played ''75 tricks on their political chessboard'' to dupe the minorities, he said while addressing programmes in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district in favour of BJP candidates for the assembly polls.

Hitting out at Opposition parties, the minority affairs minister alleged they conspired to hijack votes of communities by creating an atmosphere of fear, raising the bogey of intolerance and spinning a web of religion and spreading rumours.

Those who have ''tainted records'' of betraying voters by serving people in a ''communal tiffin'' have been exposed, he was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.

Secularism is a constitutional and moral commitment for the BJP but the ''pseudo secular syndicate'' has misused secularism as a ''vote-catching tool'', Naqvi said.

The minister said that the Modi-Yogi governments at the Centre and the state are committed to ''Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'' to ensure ''development with dignity'' of all sections.

The society has to remain cautious of such ''professional political players'' who are wearing a ''veil of secularism'' while roaming around with a ''cart of conspiracies'', Naqvi said. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have created the highway of ''inclusive empowerment'' by demolishing the ''political speed breaker'' of appeasement, dynasty politics, region, religion and caste.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India
4
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022