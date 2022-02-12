Secularism constitutional commitment of BJP; 'pseudo secularists' misused it for votes: Naqvi

Secularism is a constitutional and moral commitment for the BJP but the ''pseudo secular syndicate'' has misused it as a ''vote catching tool'', Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday.

During the last 75 years of the country's independence, the ''political merchants of minority votes'' have played ''75 tricks on their political chessboard'' to dupe the minorities, he said while addressing programmes in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district in favour of BJP candidates for the assembly polls.

Hitting out at Opposition parties, the minority affairs minister alleged they conspired to hijack votes of communities by creating an atmosphere of fear, raising the bogey of intolerance and spinning a web of religion and spreading rumours.

Those who have ''tainted records'' of betraying voters by serving people in a ''communal tiffin'' have been exposed, he was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.

Secularism is a constitutional and moral commitment for the BJP but the ''pseudo secular syndicate'' has misused secularism as a ''vote-catching tool'', Naqvi said.

The minister said that the Modi-Yogi governments at the Centre and the state are committed to ''Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'' to ensure ''development with dignity'' of all sections.

The society has to remain cautious of such ''professional political players'' who are wearing a ''veil of secularism'' while roaming around with a ''cart of conspiracies'', Naqvi said. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have created the highway of ''inclusive empowerment'' by demolishing the ''political speed breaker'' of appeasement, dynasty politics, region, religion and caste.

