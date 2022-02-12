Left Menu

BJP-PLC-SAD(S) alliance releases manifesto for Punjab Assembly polls

With a week to go for the Assembly elections in Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) alliance released a joint manifesto for the elections scheduled to be held on February 20.

With a week to go for the Assembly elections in Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) alliance released a joint manifesto for the elections scheduled to be held on February 20. Addressing a press conference here, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted the importance of a stable government with Punjab being the "sensitive border state".

"Punjab is a very sensitive border state & it is important for the state to have people in power who themselves are stable," he said. Earlier, BJP President JP Nadda had announced that the BJP would contest 65 seats out of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab.

Captain Amarinder Singh's party and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party are going to contest 37 seats and 15 seats respectively. Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that the BJP alliance will script history in all the 117 seats including Patiala from where former Chief Minister and party ally Captain Amarinder Singh is contesting.

Punjab will go to the poll on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

