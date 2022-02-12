Where is internal fighting in Congress? Navjot Sidhu, says no one has issues with high command's decision

A day after Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu stated that Navjot Singh Sidhu will be in the post of "Super CM" if the party retains power in the assembly elections, the Punjab Congress president on Saturday said that nobody in the party had any issue with the party high command's decision on the Chief Ministerial face. Addressing a press conference here, Sidhu said, "Where is the internal infighting in Congress? Rahul Gandhi Ji has given a decision and we all have welcomed it. No one has any issue with the high command's decision."

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had announced Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial face of the party which drew many reactions. Sidhu's daughter Rabia Kaur on Friday claimed that "an honest person can't be stopped for long" while reacting to the party not endorsing his father as the Chief Ministerial face of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Rabia said that "maybe the Congress high command had some compulsion while choosing the Chief Ministerial candidate". "Maybe they (high command) had some compulsion. I have no say in this but it is good for them," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)