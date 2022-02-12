Left Menu

BJP govt making efforts to take perfumes made in Kannauj to global platform, says PM Modi, takes jibe at Samajwadi Party

Taking a jibe at the Samajwadi Party over the perfume trader corruption case in Kannauj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that unlike the opposition parties, the BJP government in the state is making efforts to take perfumes made in Kannauj to a global platform.

ANI | Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-02-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 18:02 IST
BJP govt making efforts to take perfumes made in Kannauj to global platform, says PM Modi, takes jibe at Samajwadi Party
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking a jibe at the Samajwadi Party over the perfume trader corruption case in Kannauj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that unlike the opposition parties, the BJP government in the state is making efforts to take perfumes made in Kannauj to a global platform. Speaking in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh today, the Prime Minister said, "There is also a perfume industry in Kannauj that has become a victim to politics of extreme 'parivaarwaad'. They (Samajwadi Party) have defamed the perfume business here with their corruption, by their exploits. They linked perfume with corruption."

"We are working to make this perfume a global brand. We are working to take Kannauj's perfume to the world," the Prime Minister said. Notably, the premises of several perfume traders, including Samajwadi Party MLA Pushpraj Jain in Kannauj, were raided by officers of the Income Tax department in December 2021.

The Prime Minister today highlighted that the Government is of the people, by the people, for the people and slammed the Opposition parties for hampering the spirit of democracy. "Government of the people, by the people, for-the-people. The very family-oriented parties of our country have changed this spirit of democracy," said PM Modi today at a gathering in Kannauj.

Kannauj is an assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh that will go to polls in phase 3. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Samajwadi Party. The Prime Minister also highlighted that the Bharatiya Janata Party is a party that works for the welfare of the poor. "We were concerned about those who either don't have land, or have a negligible plots of land. We were concerned about those sisters for whom animal husbandry is a means of self-reliance, self-respect. Uttar Pradesh has topped the states in providing houses to the poor, because there is a double engine government here. Poor sisters should get free gas connections because there is double engine government here. Lakhs of farmer families got the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi because there is double engine government here."

"A huge chunk of society is involved in animal husbandry activities. We were concerned about their prosperity, their dignity," he added. Polling was conducted in Uttar Pradesh on February 10 for the first phase of the assembly elections. The next phase polling will take place on February 14, followed by February 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7, for the other five phases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022