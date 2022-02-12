Left Menu

President Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to Rahul Bajaj

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the demise of noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj and recalled his contributions to the world of industry.The president said Bajajs career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nations corporate sector and his death leaves a void in the world of industry.Prime Minister Modi said Bajaj was also passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist.Former chairman of the Bajaj Group, Rahul Bajaj, passed away on Saturday due to illness in Pune.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 18:21 IST
President Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to Rahul Bajaj
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the demise of noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj and recalled his contributions to the world of industry.

The president said Bajaj's career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation's corporate sector and his death leaves a void in the world of industry.

Prime Minister Modi said Bajaj was also passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist.

Former chairman of the Bajaj Group, Rahul Bajaj, passed away on Saturday due to illness in Pune. He was 83.

In a tweet, President Kovind said, ''Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj's demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation's corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family.'' The prime minister tweeted, ''Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.'' PTI AKV/KR SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022