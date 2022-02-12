KCR demands PM Modi to sack Assam CM for remarks Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Targetting Sarma for his comments, Rao asked, "Modiji! Is this our Indian culture?. Is this what has been taught in the Vedas, MahaBharat, Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita? I am asking BJP President Naddaji. Is it our culture?'' ''You sack him (Assam CM). I am demanding.. Can a Chief Minister talk like this? There are limits. Are you egoistic? Doing tamash? You think people will remain silent,'' said KCR during his address at a public meeting at Raigiri about 55 KM from here.

During a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand, Sarma had on Friday attacked Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines.

Sarma had made some remarks against Rahul Gandhi.

"Is it BJP's culture? Is it Hindu Dharma and Indian culture? I am demanding as an Indian. I feel ashamed. This is not good for the country. Do you think we will keep quite with folded hands?," he further questioned.

