Rajyavardhan Rathore opts for 'Gandhian method' of protest, sends postcard to CM Gehlot demanding CBI enquiry into REET paper leak

Following the rising demand for a CBI enquiry into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) exam paper leak case, former Union minister and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore on Saturday took to a "Gandhian method of protest" and sent a postcard to the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanded a CBI probe into the case. The former minister also appealed to the students and teachers to adhere to the same manner of protest demanding the CBI enquiry.

Speaking to ANI, Rathore said, "I want to give this message to Gehlot that you have not done justice. The lakhs of REET aspirants have been deceived not only in this exam but in many exams in the past. Justice is incomplete. The students are demanding a CBI enquiry into the REET case. You call yourself a Gandhian, so I have sent you the postcard in a Gandhian manner and appeal to you to set up an enquiry into the REET matter. This is our way of protesting which adheres to Gandhian manner." "I want to appeal to the students and teachers to register their protest in this manner. We will complement the government for the good work but will protest against wrongdoings. This is my way, I appeal to all of you to write a line in a postcard saying, "Please conduct a CBI enquiry," he added.

Raising questions over not handing over the case to the CBI, the former union minister said that it has proved the Chief Minister guilty in the "people's court". "I wonder why does the state government not hand over the matter for investigation to the third party? What is the government trying to hide? Chief Minister, you have been proven guilty in the people's court for what you are trying to hide, so it is better if you order a CBI enquiry immediately," he said.

In the backdrop of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) exam paper leak case, the state government on Monday said that the level 2 of the 2021 exam will be cancelled and will be re-conducted. The paper of the REET exam which was held on September 26, 2021, was leaked two days before the examination.

In September 2021, a gang of five people, including a woman, was arrested and a cheating racket was busted by Rajasthan Police who acted after sensing foul play by a candidate who appeared at an Ajmer centre of the REET on September 26 last year. The incident came to light when aspirant, Ganesh Ram Dhaka (28), who had arrived at the Acharya Shri Dharam Sagar Digambar Jain Secondary Medium School Centre in Ajmer was found wearing a Bluetooth-equipped chappal.

Rajasthan government had suspended government officers, teachers, education department employees and police personnel suspecting their involvement in cheating in REET 2021. Several people have been arrested by the police so far for their involvement in cheating in the REET exam. (ANI)

