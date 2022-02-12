Canada police start operation to clear protesters occupying key U.S.-Canada bridge

Canadian police said on Saturday that they are starting to enforce a court order to clear protesters occupying a key bridge on the Canada-U.S. border, after a judge granted an injunction to end to the blockade by people opposing pandemic restrictions.

The police action comes after demonstrators blocked the Ambassador Bridge, a vital link between Windsor, Ontario, and prompting calls from U.S. President Joe Biden to end the blockade.

On Friday, a judge granted an injunction to end the blockade, while the province of Ontario declared an emergency. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also promised Biden quick action to end the crisis.

