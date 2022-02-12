Andhra CM condoles death of Rahul Bajaj
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-02-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Amaravati, Feb. 12 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of Rahul Bajaj, industrialist and former Chairman of Bajaj Group, an official press release said on Saturday.
The Chief Minister extended condolences to the bereaved family of Rahul Bajaj, who served also as Rajya Sabha member and was awarded the Padma Bhushan, it said.
He passed away in Pune today following illness. He was 83.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- Bajaj Group
- Padma Bhushan
- YS Jagan
- Rahul Bajaj
- Rajya Sabha
Advertisement
ALSO READ
20-yr-old Pune boy thrashed for taking names, 4 held
Marks of 7,800 TET candidates manipulated, changed in exchange of money: Pune police
Pune sees 7,166 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths; active tally nears 76k mark
Pune police averted major incident during Koregaon-Bhima clashes, says IPS officer Shukla
Maha: Schools, colleges in Pune to reopen from Feb 1