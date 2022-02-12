Left Menu

Andhra CM condoles death of Rahul Bajaj

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-02-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 19:33 IST
The Chief Minister extended condolences to the bereaved family of Rahul Bajaj, who served also as Rajya Sabha member and was awarded the Padma Bhushan, it said. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Amaravati, Feb. 12 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of Rahul Bajaj, industrialist and former Chairman of Bajaj Group, an official press release said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister extended condolences to the bereaved family of Rahul Bajaj, who served also as Rajya Sabha member and was awarded the Padma Bhushan, it said.

He passed away in Pune today following illness. He was 83.

