Cong pays tributes to Rahul Bajaj, says country lost visionary with courage

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj and said the country has lost a visionary with courage.

Bajaj, an eminent industrialist and former chairman of the Bajaj group, died on Saturday due to age-related illness. He was 83 ''Rahul Bajaj's passing is a big loss to India. We have lost a visionary whose courage made us proud. My love and condolences to his family and loved ones,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram described Bajaj as the one who put average Indians on two motorised wheels.

''In his passing away, we have lost a far-sighted and outspoken business leader,'' Chidambaram said on Twitter.

Another senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said he has many fond memories of Bajaj spread over 40 years of friendship.

''He laid the foundations for the success of Bajaj Auto. He was fearless. One of the few businessmen who spoke out against the 2002 communal riots, and against the climate of fear and intimidation since 2014,'' Ramesh said.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled Bajaj's demise and said he made a significant contribution in building a strong India.

''He was an unmatched figure in India's development journey and always stood by the values that laid the foundation of true and independent India. His death has caused an irreparable loss to the country,'' she said.

Former Commerce minister and deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said he was deeply saddened to learn about Bajaj's demise.

''India has lost a visionary and inspiring leader of Industry. A personal friend, he was a principled man of courage who endeared himself to all, with his frankness. Will always be fondly remembered. RIP,'' Sharma tweeted.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, ''The doyen, who never shied away from speaking truth to power, is no more. India will miss his deep-rooted commitment to the nation-building and sense of purpose.'' The Congress on its official Twitter handle said Bajaj was ''a champion of the truth, he never shied away from his purpose and his commitment towards building our nation".

''His contribution towards our nation will never be forgotten,'' it said.

Bajaj, who stood down from his position of non-executive director and chairman of Bajaj Auto on April 30 last year and remained as the Chairman Emeritus, was not keeping well for some time and passed away at around 2.30 pm on Saturday.

