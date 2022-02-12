Himanta stresses on 'honest, dedicated' BJP candidates for Assam civic polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday stressed on the need to nominate honest and dedicated candidates for the upcoming civic polls in the state so that the pace of development can be accelerated.

Addressing a meeting of the state BJP, he urged party leaders to work towards building quality urban infrastructure and ensuring clean cities.

''We endeavour to nominate honest & dedicated candidates who are willing to serve the society with utmost sincerity and realise Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat (sic),'' Sarma tweeted after the meeting.

''I urged karyakartas (workers) to dedicate themselves for the cause of the society & strengthen our Govt's resolve to build quality urban infrastructure in all 102 municipal areas,'' he added.

The chief minister also called on the party leaders to ensure clean cities and urged them to remove all posters, hoardings and wall graffiti once campaigning for the polls conclude.

Speaking at the meeting, Sarma said he envisages a ''party-less'' election for the civic bodies, but could not turn it into reality due to paucity of time this year.

He said the BJP-led state government was committed to improving infrastructure and it was of utmost importance that dedicated people were elected to the local bodies to make it possible.

At the meeting, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita said the party must work with a plan to ensure victory in the upcoming elections.

Several senior BJP leaders, including the party's in-charge for Assam Baijayant Panda, were present in the meeting.

Elections for 80 municipal boards in Assam will be held on March 6, while the votes will be counted on March 9.

