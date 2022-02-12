U.S. Defense Secretary Austin spoke with Russian counterpart - Pentagon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 19:44 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoyguon on Saturday and they discussed Russia's troop buildup in Crimea and around Ukraine, the Pentagon said.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin plan to speak by phone later on Saturday after the United States and its allies warned Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- Joe Biden
- Crimea
- U.S.
- United States
- Defense
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- Lloyd Austin
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan president expresses 'empathy' for Ukraine's situation
Ukraine and Russia: two countries whose memories of a ‘shared’ past could not be more different
US tries to name and shame Russian disinformation on Ukraine
Macron to speak to Putin, seek clarity over Ukraine, France says
Brace for Russian cyber attacks over Ukraine, Britain says