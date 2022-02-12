U.S. Defense Secretary Austin spoke with Russian counterpart - Pentagon

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoyguon on Saturday and they discussed Russia's troop buildup in Crimea and around Ukraine, the Pentagon said.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin plan to speak by phone later on Saturday after the United States and its allies warned Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)