Kejriwal, Baijal condole demise of industrialist Rahul Bajaj

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday condoled the demise of noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj, remembering his contribution to the progress of the country.Former chairman of the Bajaj Group Rahul Bajaj passed away on Saturday due to illness in Pune.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 19:53 IST
Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday condoled the demise of noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj, remembering his contribution to the progress of the country.

Former chairman of the Bajaj Group Rahul Bajaj passed away on Saturday due to illness in Pune. He was 83.

''Saddened at the passing away of Shri Rahul Bajaj. A Pioneer of Industry in the post independence era and a man who successfully created one of India's most enduring and successful brands, Shri Bajaj will be missed for a long to come. My condolences to his family and friends,'' Baijal tweeted.

Kejriwal said Bajaj was a major contributor to the progress of the country on the economic front.

''Received the very sad news of the death of the country's famous industrialist Rahul Bajaj. He made a big contribution to the progress of the country on the economic front. 'Buland Bharat Ki Buland Awaj' became a part of every household. My soulful condolences to such a great personality. May God place the departed soul at his feet,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

