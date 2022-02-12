Left Menu

Goa Assembly polls: Help us defeat BJP, TMC-MGP alliance leaders tell voters

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-02-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 19:56 IST
Goa Assembly polls: Help us defeat BJP, TMC-MGP alliance leaders tell voters
  • Country:
  • India

As the campaign for the Assembly polls in Goa drew to a close on Saturday evening, the Trinamool Congress and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party alliance asked voters to help them defeat the BJP.

TMC MP Mohua Moitra said her party had defeated the BJP in West Bengal and was committed to driving it out from the national level in the 2024 general elections.

''We are the only political player that is absolutely focused in defeating the BJP. We are not interested in any other side deals. All we want is to get the BJP out of Goa,” she said.

She also ridiculed the Congress and AAP over candidates sign loyalty affidavits.

Goa is facing the problems of corruption, unemployment, pollution and non-existent health care, Moitra added.

Elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022