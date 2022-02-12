Goa Assembly polls: Help us defeat BJP, TMC-MGP alliance leaders tell voters

As the campaign for the Assembly polls in Goa drew to a close on Saturday evening, the Trinamool Congress and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party alliance asked voters to help them defeat the BJP.

TMC MP Mohua Moitra said her party had defeated the BJP in West Bengal and was committed to driving it out from the national level in the 2024 general elections.

''We are the only political player that is absolutely focused in defeating the BJP. We are not interested in any other side deals. All we want is to get the BJP out of Goa,” she said.

She also ridiculed the Congress and AAP over candidates sign loyalty affidavits.

Goa is facing the problems of corruption, unemployment, pollution and non-existent health care, Moitra added.

Elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

