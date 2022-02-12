Left Menu

Assam CM's remarks about Rahul show BJP, RSS' culture: Patole

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 20:04 IST
Assam CM's remarks about Rahul show BJP, RSS' culture: Patole
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole. [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday lashed out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the latter's controversial remark about Rahul Gandhi.

Sarma's ''distasteful'' statement ''reflected the culture of the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS),'' Patole told reporters here.

''By making such statements, Sarma has shown that his mental balance has deteriorated and he needs to be treated in a good hospital,'' the Congress leader added.

During a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand on Friday, Sarma attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of anti-COVID-19 vaccines.

He then asked whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the ''son of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi''.

Patole said that BJP leaders have repeatedly used derogatory language about Congress leaders.

''This is their culture but not the culture of Congress. We wish that Sarma is cured of this vicious disease soon,'' he added. In democracy, opposition parties have the right to hold the government accountable and as a responsible opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has done his job of raising questions, Patole further said.

He also said that Sarma, who is a chief minister, needs to follow some decorum, ''but it's not his fault, this is what the RSS teaches.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022