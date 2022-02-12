Cong leader sanctions Rs 10 lakh from MPLADS fund for restoration of Nehru's statue in HP
Congress leader Anand Sharma has sanctioned Rs 10 lakh from his MPLADS fund for the restoration of a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru in Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, former chief minister Shanta Kumar said in a statement on Saturday.
In the statement issued from Dubai, Kumar thanked the Congress MP for the grant and said he himself had given Rs 1 lakh a few months ago for the restoration of the statue of the country's first prime minister.
Kumar appealed to the state government to restore the statues of Nehru and other personalities installed in Palampur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
