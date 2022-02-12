Majithia targets Sidhu over Vallah vegetable market condition

SAD senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday accused state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu of trying to befool people with his Punjab Model of governance after failing to provide even basic facilities to people of his constituency. Majithia accused Sidhu of making hollow promises before the state assembly elections while talking to media at the Vallah vegetable market in Amritsar and highlighting the "pitiable" condition of the market.

"People can see how traders are forced to do their business in such poor conditions without even drainage facilities here. This is despite the fact that traders have been contributing hundreds of crores of rupees to the state exchequer by way of taxes,'' said Majithia.

The senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader is contesting against Sidhu from the latter's Amritsar East constituency.

''It is shameful to see that Navjot Sidhu was claiming that he had developed Amritsar East like no other constituency whereas people were crying for basic facilities and the poor and pitiable conditions had become the order of the day,'' he said. He added that Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur had enjoyed power for the last 18 years and Sidhu himself remained an MP and a state Cabinet minister. "Sidhu's wife also served as Chief Parliamentary Secretary and remained an MLA. Despite holding such important positions, the couple always shut their doors on the people of the constituency,'' he claimed.

Responding to a question on Congress MP Ravneet Bittu's claim over the inclusion of Sidhu's ''Punjab Model'' in the Congress manifesto, he said, "Rahul Gandhi has sent Bittu to befool Sidhu to ensure that he fails to create a divide in the party in these crucial days".

Talking about AAP, he alleged that the ''Delhi model of AAP was a big fraud as Arvind Kejriwal had not provided any facility to people of Delhi which he was now promising to Punjabis''. He said the implementation of AAP's Delhi Model would mean ''withdrawing free power from farmers and withdrawing schemes like Shagun scheme, Old Age pension and aata - daal scheme''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)