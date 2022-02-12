Left Menu

BJP releases list of 9 candidates for 2022 UP Assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released a list of nine candidates for the seventh and the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Updated: 12-02-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 20:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released a list of nine candidates for the seventh and the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The list includes the names of one woman candidate and eight male candidates. Female candidate Poonam Saroj has been given a ticket to contest from Mohammadabad.

While Arvind Jaiswal has been fielded from Mubarakpur, Ashok Singh has been given a ticket from Mau and Mihilal Gautam from Machhlishahr. BJP's Kalicharan Rajbhar has been pitted against Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Omprakash Rajbhar in the Zahoorabad constituency.

Ramesh Jaiswal will contest from Mughalsarai, Kailash Kharwar has been given a ticket from Chakia, Anil Maurya has been fielded from Ghorawal and Sanjeev Gond from Obra. Polling for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election was held on February 10. Polling for the remaining six phases will take place on February 14, followed by February 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. (ANI)

