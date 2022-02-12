BJP objects to Cong MP asking PM to use chopper to avoid protests

The BJP on Saturday strongly objected to Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu’s remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should use to reach rally venues chopper as he may face protests.

The Bharatiya Janta Party objected to Bittu’s remark saying that it would raise the matter with the Election Commission of India.

Responding to Bittu’s statement, Union minister and BJP in-charge for Punjab Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said it was clear that ''such threats'' vindicated the BJP's stand that the Prime Minister's Ferozepur rally was disrupted under a proper plan by the Congress government. ''Now again they may try to repeat the same mischief while using the name of farmers,'' he said.

Bittu had said while all security arrangements will be ensured but still there may be anger in some as farmers ''were kept on roads for more than a year'' and some may register their protest.

Shekhawat said the Congress was feeling threatened by the BJP's growing popularity in Punjab.

Shekhawat further said farmers had not objected to or protested against any of the BJP's programmes in Punjab during the campaigning in connection with February 20 polls in the state. “This has obviously disturbed and frustrated the Congress,'' he said, adding “the Congress in order to deflect public attention from its internal fighting is now trying to misuse the name of farmers to disrupt the Prime Minister's rally again”.

The Union minister warned against any such move and hoped that the Election Commission of India will take serious note of it. “Everything has been settled with farmers and there is no issue with them. The only issue is the Congress' imminent defeat for which its leaders may try to use all the foul means in desperation which cannot be allowed at any cost,” he said.

To boost the NDA's election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16 and 17, covering all three regions of Malwa, Doaba and Majha, a BJP leader said on Wednesday.

On February 8, Modi had addressed a virtual rally for the state polls after he had to return without addressing a rally in Punjab's Ferozepur following a security breach last month. Elections to the 117-member Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20. The BJP is contesting the elections in alliance with Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

