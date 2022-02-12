Rajasthan: BJP MLA writes to governor against appointment of MLAs to posts in boards, corporations

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore has written to Governor Kalraj Mishra requesting him to direct the state government to stop the ''unconstitutional'' appointment of 11 MLAs as chairpersons and vice chairpersons of various boards and corporations.

Rathore said the appointments were illegal and in violation of office of profit rules.

The BJP MLA shared a copy of his letter to the governor on social media and said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, disregarding Articles 166 and 167 of the Constitution, has appointed the 11 MLAs supporting his government as chairpersons and vice chairpersons of various boards, corporations and commissions.

Rathore said he had written a letter to the governor regarding these ''illegal appointments'' and urged him to direct the chief minister to stop the ''unconstitutional'' act.

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday night announced the appointment of chairman/vice chairman in 44 state-level commissions/boards/corporations, under which 58 leaders have been given various posts. Eleven MLAs are among those who got the posts.

Rathore had earlier raised objections to the appointment of six MLAs as advisors to the chief minister, alleging that the Congress government in the state was distributing such posts to pacify disgruntled legislators.

