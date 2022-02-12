Left Menu

Putin, Biden begin high-stakes phone call on Ukraine crisis

Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have begun their closely watched call on Ukraine as the US warns that a Russian invasion of its neighbour may be imminent.Their call began Saturday at 1104 a.m. EST, the White House said.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 22:02 IST
Putin, Biden begin high-stakes phone call on Ukraine crisis
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have begun their closely watched call on Ukraine as the US warns that a Russian invasion of its neighbour may be imminent.

Their call began Saturday at 11:04 a.m. EST, the White House said. US officials have warned anew that Russia's buildup of offensive air, land and sea firepower near Ukraine has reached the point where it could invade on short notice. A State Department travel advisory on Saturday said most American staff at the Kyiv embassy have been ordered to leave and other U.S. citizens should depart the country immediately as well. Putin wanted the telephone call to take place on Monday, but Biden pushed for it to be held sooner as U.S. intelligence has picked up on what the White House has said are increasingly signs that Russia may soon invade Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022