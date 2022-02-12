Biden, Putin conclude call regarding troop buildup around Ukraine -White House official
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 22:45 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin concluded their call regarding the troop buildup around Ukraine, a White House official said on Saturday.
The secure call started at 11:04 a.m. Eastern time (1604 GMT) and ended more than an hour later at 12:06 p.m., the official said.
