Biden, Putin conclude call regarding troop buildup around Ukraine -White House official

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin concluded their call regarding the troop buildup around Ukraine, a White House official said on Saturday.

The secure call started at 11:04 a.m. Eastern time (1604 GMT) and ended more than an hour later at 12:06 p.m., the official said.

