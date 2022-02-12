Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi doesn't know anything about mining case, he should first study the subject, says Pramod Sawant

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised to restore sustainable mining in Goa if the Congress comes to power in the upcoming Assembly polls, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the Wayanad MP does not know about the mining case and should first study the subject.

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised to restore sustainable mining in Goa if the Congress comes to power in the upcoming Assembly polls, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the Wayanad MP does not know about the mining case and should first study the subject. Responding to a question during a press conference in Goa, Gandhi said that the party has studied the matter of mining resumption and it will be restarted once Congress forms the government. "We will restart it in a legal way," Gandhi said.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi doesn't know anything about the mining case. He should first study the subject." Notably, mining in the state which is a direct source of livelihood for numerous Goans was stopped in 2012.

Mining in Goa has been halted since March 2018 after the Supreme Court cancelled Goa's mining renewals. Goa is slated to go to Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

