TN CM opposes one nation one registration, says BJP posing threat to federalism

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of posing a threat to federalism by “thrusting its agenda” upon the nation and the latest being the “one-nation-one-registration” initiative.

Opposing the Centre’s “One-nation-one-registration” initiative announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, recently, the CM said this latest move, like the new education policy and slogans like “one-nation-one-country” is nothing but “an attempt to turn the country into a unitary state.” “This will not benefit the people. That is why we are advocating state autonomy for India to flourish,” he said and reiterated the DMK’s catchphrase “autonomy for the state and federalism at the Centre (maanila suyatchi, mathiyil koottatchi).

Addressing a virtual election rally at Tiruppur from here, Stalin said he would make this slogan on state autonomy and federalism at the Centre heard all over India. “Social justice and state autonomy are the great ideologies that the Dravidian movement gave to this country. I have committed myself to the task of ensuring social justice bloom throughout the country (through the All India Social Justice Federation, which he proposed to launch soon),” he said.

He had already written to over 50 leaders to be part of the federation and several political parties including the Congress and many state organisations have expressed willingness to participate in the initiative, he said. “The next phase of action would begin once the election in the five states get over,” Stalin said.

He said the Union Government must act in accordance with the federal spirit of the nation and empower states. “But federalism is under threat today as the BJP-led government is creating an environment divesting all powers of the states,” he alleged. This, he claimed, is evident by the enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act and several anti-people policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)