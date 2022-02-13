Left Menu

Former Sandinista hero dies as political prisoner in Nicaragua

Retired Nicaraguan general Hugo Torres, a former revolutionary comrade of President Daniel Ortega later considered a political prisoner by the opposition, died on Saturday in a Managua prison aged 73, a source at his political party and local media said.

Retired Nicaraguan general Hugo Torres, a former revolutionary comrade of President Daniel Ortega later considered a political prisoner by the opposition, died on Saturday in a Managua prison aged 73, a source at his political party and local media said. Torres, feted as a hero of the Sandinista Revolution that overthrew the Somoza family dictatorship in 1979, took part in a daring operation in 1974 to free Ortega, who had been imprisoned for seven years for his involvement in the guerrilla movement.

The source at the Democratic Renovation Union, a group that grew from dissidence within the Sandinista movement, said Torres' family would make an announcement on his death later. The government did not reply to a request for comment.

Torres was the first head of state security after the 1979 revolution but eventually broke with the Sandinistas. He retired from the army in the 1990s having reached the rank of general. Authorities arrested Torres, former Sandinista guerrilla Dora Maria Tellez and other leaders of his party last June on the grounds of undermining national security.

