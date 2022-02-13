Left Menu

Putin told Biden U.S. has failed to address key Russian security concerns

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-02-2022 01:28 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 00:46 IST
Putin told Biden U.S. has failed to address key Russian security concerns
Russia President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Joe Biden in a phone call on Saturday that the U.S. response to Russia's main security demands had not taken into account key concerns and that Moscow would respond soon, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin official Yuri Ushakov said the phone call took place against a backdrop of "hysteria" in the West about an impending Russian invasion that he said was absurd.

He said that Biden in the phone call warned Putin of major potential sanctions, but did not place special emphasis on it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan
2
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
3
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. senators say CIA data collection has been hidden from public, lawmakers; U.S. energy department advances $6 billion nuclear plant program and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. senators say CIA data collection has been hid...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022