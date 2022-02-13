Putin told Biden U.S. has failed to address key Russian security concerns
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Joe Biden in a phone call on Saturday that the U.S. response to Russia's main security demands had not taken into account key concerns and that Moscow would respond soon, the Kremlin said.
Kremlin official Yuri Ushakov said the phone call took place against a backdrop of "hysteria" in the West about an impending Russian invasion that he said was absurd.
He said that Biden in the phone call warned Putin of major potential sanctions, but did not place special emphasis on it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Putin
- U.S.
- Moscow
- Biden
- Vladimir Putin
- Kremlin
- Yuri Ushakov
- Russia
- Russian
ALSO READ
Russian industry targeted, not consumers, if Biden export curbs imposed
U.S. Senator Brown says 'no question' Biden's Fed nominees qualified
Biden considers Judge Childs among others for Supreme Court nomination -White House
Biden considers Judge Childs, among others, for Supreme Court nomination -White House
Willow Biden joins long and varied line of White House pets