Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Afghan central bank says U.S. plan for frozen funds an 'injustice'

Afghanistan's central bank on Saturday criticised Washington's plan to use half the bank's $7 billion in frozen assets on U.S. soil for humanitarian aid and set aside the rest to possibly satisfy lawsuits over the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. U.S. administration officials said on Friday they would work to ensure access to $3.5 billion of the assets would benefit the Afghan people, amid calls for the money to be used to address a deepening economic crisis since the Taliban seized power last year.

Former Sandinista hero dies as political prisoner in Nicaragua

Retired Nicaraguan general Hugo Torres, a former revolutionary comrade of President Daniel Ortega later considered a political prisoner by the opposition, died on Saturday in a Managua prison aged 73, his political party and local media said. Torres, feted as a hero of the Sandinista Revolution that overthrew the Somoza family dictatorship in 1979, took part in a daring operation in 1974 to free Ortega, who had been imprisoned for seven years for his involvement in the guerrilla movement.

Tunisia president names a new temporary Supreme Judiciary Council

Tunisia's president issued a decree on Saturday to establish a provisional Supreme Judiciary Council, effectively replacing the present council, the Tunisian presidency announced on Facebook. Late last week President Kais Saied said he would issue a decree effectively dissolving the Supreme Judiciary Council, one of the last remaining institutions in the country able to work independently of him.

Thousands march in Kyiv to show unity against Russian threat

Several thousand Ukrainians rallied in Kyiv on Saturday to show unity amid fears of a Russian invasion, as Ukraine's leader told people not to panic and pushed back against what he said was a glut of bleak war predictions being reported in the media. Tension has mounted as Russia has built up more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine and carried out large-scale exercises. The United States said on Friday an invasion could start at any moment. Russia denies planning to invade.

Putin told Biden his security ideas do not tackle main Russian concerns

Russian leader Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Joe Biden that Moscow would review ideas he laid out to address Russia's security demands in a phone call on Saturday, but that they still did not tackle Moscow's key concerns, the Kremlin said. Biden and Putin spoke by phone amid high tension over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine that has fuelled fears of a looming invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied any such plans.

French COVID protest convoy defies Paris stay-away order

A convoy protesting COVID-19 restrictions breached police defences and drove into central Paris on Saturday, snarling traffic around the Arc de Triomphe and on the Champs Elysees, as police fired tear gas at demonstrators. Protesters in cars, campervans, tractors and other vehicles had converged on Paris from Lille, Perpignan, Nice and other cities late on Friday, despite warnings from Paris authorities that they would be barred from entering the capital.

Canada police in standoff with protesters blocking bridge to U.S

A standoff between Canadian police and protesters blocking a key bridge to the United States continued on Saturday, more than seven hours after authorities moved in seeking to end the blockade of the important trade corridor. Demonstrators opposing the government's strict pandemic restrictions have occupied the Ambassador Bridge for the fifth straight day, snarling international trade and prompting President Joe Biden to call for an end to the siege. But there was still no sign when traffic would resume.

Biden warns Putin on 'decisive' action if Russia 'further' invades Ukraine -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the United States and its allies would "respond decisively" if Russia "further" invaded Ukraine, the White House said on Saturday. The leaders spoke on a secure call for about an hour on Saturday morning regarding the troop buildup around Ukraine, a White House official said on Saturday.

Putin gave no indication in Macron call he's preparing invasion - French presidency official

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave no indication in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday that he was preparing to invade Ukraine, a French presidency official said. The two leaders spoke at a time of high tension over Russia's massing of troops near the Ukrainian border, with Washington saying on Friday that Moscow could invade at any moment. Russia has denied it plans to invade.

U.S. F-22 fighter jets arrive in UAE following Houthi attacks

U.S. F-22 fighter jets arrived at an air base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday following a spate of unprecedented attacks in Abu Dhabi by Houthi fighters in Yemen, the U.S. Air force said on Saturday. In recent weeks, the Iran-aligned Houthis have waged a string of largely failed strikes on UAE targets that have triggered Emirati and U.S. air defenses and have even seen American troops based there briefly taking shelter.

