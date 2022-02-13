Left Menu

Jaishankar lauds Indian community's key role in shaping positive image in Australia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met the Indian community here and appreciated their key role in shaping the countrys positive image in Australia and in the new phase of bilateral ties.Jaishankar visited Australia from February 10 to 13 in his first trip to the country as external affairs minister.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 13-02-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 10:51 IST
Jaishankar lauds Indian community's key role in shaping positive image in Australia
External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met the Indian community here and appreciated their key role in shaping the country's positive image in Australia and in the new phase of bilateral ties.

Jaishankar visited Australia from February 10 to 13 in his first trip to the country as external affairs minister. He attended the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting along with the foreign ministers of Australia, Japan and the United States on Friday.

Jaishankar appreciated the role of the Indian community in shaping India's positive image.

''So appropriate to conclude my Melbourne visit meeting the Indian community. Their role in shaping India's positive image is commendable. Key partners in this new phase of our ties,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Melbourne has a vibrant Indian community with Indian-born migrants making up 3 per cent of the city's total population. Since 2001, the number of Indian-born migrants in Melbourne has more than tripled.

On Saturday, India and Australia pledged to work together for building more trusted and resilient supply chains and ensuring broad and inclusive growth in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne after their bilateral meeting, Jaishankar said he spoke at length with Payne about regional, multilateral and global issues, besides discussing developments in South Asia, Southeast Asia and in the strategically vital Indo-Pacific region. Jaishankar will also make a bilateral visit to the Philippines from Sunday. This will be his first visit to the Philippines as external affairs minister. He will hold talks with his counterpart, Teodoro L Locsin, Secretary of Foreign Affairs and meet with the political leadership in the Philippines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan
2
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
3
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. senators say CIA data collection has been hidden from public, lawmakers; U.S. energy department advances $6 billion nuclear plant program and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. senators say CIA data collection has been hid...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022