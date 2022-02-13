Left Menu

Maha minister Eknath Shinde's security beefed up after threat from Naxals

The minister later said development was the only way to tackle the Naxal menace in Gadchiroli.In November last year, 26 Naxals, including one of their top commanders, were gunned down in an encounter with police in Gadchiroli district.According to the official, a complaint received by the Thane police in connection with the threatening letter has been handed over to the crime branch for an investigation.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-02-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 10:59 IST
Maha minister Eknath Shinde's security beefed up after threat from Naxals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde has received a letter allegedly sent by Naxals, threatening to avenge the killing of their cadres in the state's Gadchiroli district, sources said on Sunday.

The letter was sent to the residence of Shinde, who is also the guardian minister of Thane and Gadchiroli, here on Friday, following which his security was heightened, a district official said. The minister later said development was the only way to tackle the Naxal menace in Gadchiroli.

In November last year, 26 Naxals, including one of their top commanders, were gunned down in an encounter with police in Gadchiroli district.

According to the official, a complaint received by the Thane police in connection with the threatening letter has been handed over to the crime branch for an investigation. Talking on reporters here on Saturday night, Shinde said he received such threats earlier also.

''As the guardian minister of Gadchiroli, it is my duty to take care of the district. Our aim is all-round development of the district and to bring it into the mainstream. Development of infrastructure is the only way to fight Naxalites in the region,'' Shinde said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan
3
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022