Punjab polls: Amarinder's daughter campaigns for him, says he will win once again

With Amarinder Singh seeking re-election from his home turf Patiala Urban, his daughter Jai Inder Kaur has hit the campaign trail to garner support for him as he makes a fresh start with his Punjab Lok Congress after an unceremonious exit from the Congress.

Kaur, 56, asserts that her father will register victory once again from the Patiala Urban seat, a traditional stronghold of the two-time chief minister and his family.

Singh, the scion of the erstwhile royal family of Patiala, won the Patiala Urban seat in 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017 as a Congress candidate.

After he was ousted as chief minister in September last year following a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Army veteran quit the Sonia Gandhi-led party and launched his own party -- Punjab Lok Congress.

Now, Kaur is going from door to door to seek votes for her father.

''We are seeking votes on the basis of the all-round development undertaken in Patiala,'' she said.

''Our campaigning is going very well. We are getting very good response wherever we are going,'' Kaur told PTI, adding, ''We will win.'' ''We are going from door to door and to bazaars and we are holding meetings,'' she said.

Kaur, who has campaigned for her father in previous elections as well, said BJP workers are also lending their full support.

''They are supporting us and they are going all over with us. It is a very good situation,'' she said.

Singh's PLC is fighting the Punjab Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Addressing a public meeting here on Wednesday, Singh reminded voters that during his tenure of four-and-a-half years as the chief minister, he cleared development projects worth Rs 1,800 crore for Patiala.

Singh is pitted against Congress' Vishnu Sharma, Shiromani Akali Dal's Harpal Juneja and Aam Aadmi Party's Ajit Pal Singh Kohli.

Among other issues, the people of Patiala Urban constituency have long been demanding that dairies be shifted out of the city as their waste has choked drains.

Punjab goes to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

