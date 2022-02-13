Left Menu

TN CM dubs WB Guv Dhankar proroguing Assembly sans 'propriety'

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-02-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 13:06 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's act of proroguing the state Assembly is 'without propriety', and said the 'symbolic' head should be a role model in upholding the Constitution. Stalin tweeted, ''The act of #WestBengal Governor to prorogue the WB Assembly Session is without any propriety expected from the exalted post and goes against the established norms and conventions.'' The Tamil Nadu Chief Minster further said, ''The 'symbolic' head of the state should be the role model to uphold the constitution. Beauty of democracy lies in extending mutual respect to each other.'' PTI VGN SS SS

