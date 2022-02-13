Left Menu

Civic polls: AIADMK urges TN Guv to act against DMK's 'unruly' acts

In the petition seeking appropriate action, the AIADMK labelled the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission as a puppet in the hands of the DMK and this was condemned by the main opposition party.

Alleging intimidation of its candidates by the ruling DMK and unruly activities by them aimed against party nominees in the upcoming urban civic polls, the principal opposition AIADMK on Sunday said it has urged Governor R N Ravi to take appropriate action on the matter.

While the polls to urban local bodies are slated for February 19 in the state, its candidates are being intimidated in several ways by the DMK workers, the AIADMK alleged.

Instances of ruling party people behaving in an unruly manner against their workers have been listed and a memorandum was presented to Ravi on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan, an AIADMK release here said. In the petition seeking 'appropriate action,' the AIADMK labelled the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission as a 'puppet' in the hands of the DMK and this was condemned by the main opposition party. Former Ministers D Jayakumar, C Ve Shanmugam, and P Benjamin called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan here, the party said. The DMK is facing the local polls along with its allies in Tamil Nadu which includes the Congress and Left parties. The AIADMK and BJP, who together fought the 2021 Assembly election are fighting polls separately. Pattali Makkal Katchi, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Makkal Needhi Maiam, top Tamil actor Vijay's fans' association (Thalapathi Vijay Makkal Iyakkam), filmmaker-politician Seeman-led Naam Tamizhar Katchi are among others who are in the fray.

