Left Menu

Modi meets ex-Kenyan PM, expresses commitment to strengthen ties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 15:47 IST
Modi meets ex-Kenyan PM, expresses commitment to strengthen ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Kenyan premier Raila Amolo Odinga on Sunday and expressed his commitment to further strengthening the India-Kenya relations.

Odinga, who is currently in India on a private visit, met Modi, who expressed his happiness at being able to meet the Kenyan leader after almost three-and-a-half years, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The two leaders share friendly relations going back decades, it added.

Modi recollected his multiple interactions with Odinga since 2008 in both India and Kenya as well as the latter's support to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2009 and 2012.

The two leaders also discussed other issues of mutual interest, the PMO said. The prime minister expressed his commitment to further strengthening the India-Kenya relations, it said.

He also conveyed his best wishes to Odinga for his good health and future endeavors.

Odinga served as the prime minister of Kenya from 2008 to 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
3
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
4
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022